Us Authorities Recommended Further Vaccinations Against Covid-19

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) --authorities have recommended vaccinating people with two updated jabs against the coronavi(covid-19).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a statement, released late on Tuesday, recommended that Americans of all ages starting from six month be injected with the two updated vaccinations to protect against the potentially serioutcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter. Updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available later this week.
Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. It also reduces chances of suffering effects of Long COVID, which can develop during or following acute infection and last for an extended duration.
آ "If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months, get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself this fall and winter," the centers declared.
Meanwhile,President Joe Biden made a statement, saying, "since entering office, my Administration has made historic progress in our ability to manage COVID-19 so that it no longer meaningfully disrupts our lives.
"Today marks another important milestone. Following an independent scientific review, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now authorized, approved, and recommended everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against seriillness this fall and winter.
"Todayآ's announcement also means that we now have immunizations for all three major seasonal respiratory viruses, COVID-19, flu, and RSV. As we head into fall and winter, we are in our strongest position yet with more tools and systems available than ever before including safe and effective vaccines, widely available at-home tests, and effective treatments.
Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the most important protection in avoiding hospitalization, long-term health complications, and death. I encourage all Americans to stay up-to-date on their vaccines."
asj.rk
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.