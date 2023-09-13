First Krcs Planeload Of Supplies On Way To Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Wednesday that the first planeload of relief supplies has taken off to Libya to relieve victims of the devastating floods. The KRCS said in a statement that the plane of Kuwait Air Force took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base flying to Libya with 40 tons of equipment, food, medical supplies, power generators and tents on board, in addition to rescue boats provided by Kuwait Fire Force.
The Kuwaiti aid supplies are destined for victims of the ravaging hurricane Daniel that caused floods on large swaths of the Libyan territories, claiming more than 5,000 lives and inflicting wide scale destruction.
KRCS Deputy Chairperson Anwar Al-Hasawi affirmed in remarks to KUNA that the supplies were dispatched in line with instructions by the political leadership to relieve the floods' victims rapidly.
The urgent flight was organized after the KRCS coordinated with the Libyan Red Crescent, the Kuwaiti ministries of defense and foreign affairs, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Libya and the Libyan envoy in the country.
He indicated that other flights carrying identical materials would e organized for Libya. (end) slm.rk
