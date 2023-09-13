Iraqi Fm Calls For Promoting Economic, Trade, Education Cooperation With Uae

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain called Wednesday for further promotion of economic, trade, investment and education cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Hussain, in remarks at a meeting of Iraq-joint committee in Baghdad, urged creation of a joint coordination council to address obstacles facing promotion of relations and cooperation, a foreign ministry statement said.
The two countries, he added, were keen on coordination against common challenges like climate change and food security.
Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen said Abu Dhabi was keen on strengthening mutual relations and cooperation. (end)
ahh.bs
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.