China, Uae Vow To Boost Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Speaker of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal National Council (FNC) Saqr Ghobash on Wednesday pledged to boost comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
During their talks in Beijing, Han said China stands ready to work with the to implement the important consenreached by the two heads of state, strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance strategic mutual trust, according to the report.
Han also said his country will firmly support each other, consolidate political friendship, expand practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and multilateral coordination, and continuously enrich the China-comprehensive strategic partnership.
Han congratulated the on becoming a member of the BRICS, saying that China is willing to share development opportunities with the in promoting Chinese modernization and to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.
For his part, Ghobash said it is the UAE's unswerving political will to consolidate comprehensive strategic partnership with China, according to Xinhua.
He also appreciated China for supporting the in joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism. Noting that next year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the FNC speaker said the is willing to enhance bilateral cooperation on economy, trade, investment, legislation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. (end)
