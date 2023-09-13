Russian Pres.: Talks With North Korea Deals With Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would deal with a host of issues including regional developments.
During the meeting held in Vostochny cosmodrome, Putin added that "economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the situation in the region are among the agenda items for their talks," presidential official site said.
On his part, North Korean leader declared his country's "full and unconditional support" for Russia's "sacred fight" to defend its security interests, expressing confidence that the talks between the two countries would be elevated in a very "important timing"
The two men began their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in addition to several high ranking officials took part in the talks. (end)
as.mjz.jsy
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.