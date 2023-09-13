Ukrainian Attack On Shipyard In Sevastopol Port -- Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday that Ukrainian forces launched an attack on a shipyard in the Black Seaآ's Sevastopol port.
The Ministry said on a statement that the Ukrainian forces launched ten missiles and speedboat attacks against Russian ships in the Black Sea.
The statement added that Russia's air forces intercepted seven missiles and the Ukrainian boats were destroyed by the naval forces.
The attack resulted in the damage of two Russian ships that were under repair, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Novosti Press Agency quoted the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev saying that 24 people were wounded in the Ukrainian attack. (end)
