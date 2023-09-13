Scores Feared Dead In Fiery Fire In Hanoi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Scores of people are feared to have perished in scorching fire that gutted a 9-storey residential building in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, according to the Vietnamese news agency monitored here.
The fire that erupted late last night spread quickly through the floors in the huge building, resided by 150 people, it said in a report broadcast on Wednesday.
Authorities reported that 70 of the residents were rescued and 54 others were taken to hospitals.
Hospitals reported receiving a number of deaths but there was no specific number of the fatalities, yet. (end)
