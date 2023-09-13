Go To-U And Parkopedia Collaborate To Elevate The Ev Charging Experience



New partnership combines GO TO-U's charging-centric operating system with Parkopedia's in-vehicle services to provide a seamless EV charging experience

Drivers benefit from a simplified process of finding and navigating to available charge points, ppredictive charger availability Cooperation between the two companies includes data exchange, activation and payment technology and predictive availability data to minimise charging wait times

13 September 2023 - London, UK / Los Angeles,

GO TO-U, the pioneering SaaS operating system specialising in EV charging infrastructure management, has entered into cooperation with Parkopedia, the world's leading connected car services provider to elevate the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience.

Harnessing the power of advanced data analytics and machine learning, GO TO-U has established itself as a frontrunner in predicting EV charging demand, optimising resource allocation, and improving the charging process. Through this dynamic partnership, GO TO-U will share essential data points from its expansive network of EV charging stations with Parkopedia, while drivers benefit from Parkopedia's seamless in-car parking and charging integrations that take the stress out of finding chargers and managing charging sessions.

The new partnership will deliver driver benefits in three key areas:

Data Exchange - GO TO-U will seamlessly share real-time data from its extensive EV charging network with Parkopedia, enhancing the accuracy and availability of charging station information for drivers.

Activations and Payments - Cutting-edge activations and payment technology will empower drivers to secure charging sessions and pay for these, ensuring a seamless and stress-free EV charging experience.

Optimised Charging - By incorporating GO TO-U's data insights, Parkopedia will enhance its connected car services, enabling more efficient charging and minimising wait times for EV drivers.

This transformative cooperation encapsulates a shared commitment to streamlining and enhancing the EV charging journey for drivers around the world, with planned global markets including Asia, North America and Europe. The combination of GO TO-U's predictive analytics and Parkopedia's in-car parking and charging functionality, offers drivers the greatest level of charging accessibility and convenience.

"We are embarking on an exciting journey with Parkopedia," commented Nazar Shymone-Davyda, CEO of GO TO-U. "By leveraging our respective strengths, we intend to redefine the landscape of EV charging, propellingcloser to a world of clean and efficient mobility."

Duncan Licence, Chief Product Officer at Parkopedia, echoed this sentiment, stating, "This collaboration enables Parkopedia to make finding and managing charging sessions easier, with drivers able to benefit from real-time charging availability information and integrated activations and payments to manage charging efficiently. We discovered in the 2023 Parkopedia Global Driver Survey that finding suitable charging locations is still a major concern for many EV drivers and a significant blocker to drivers looking to go electric, so we are pleased that this latest partnership helpsto provide a further improved in-car charging experience to motorists.”

As the EV industry accelerates towards a sustainable future, the collaboration between GO TO-U and Parkopedia helps to make finding and paying for charging simpler and more convenient. Further updates will follow as both companies collaborate to shape the trajectory of parking and charging globally.

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopediafor more information.

About GO TO-U

GO TO-U is a trailblazing SaaS operating system at the forefront of EV charging infrastructure optimization. By harnessing the power of big data and machine learning, GO TO-U empowers both drivers and station operators with predictive analytics and demand optimization, delivering an unparalleled charging experience. Learn more at .

