Salvaging The British Museum's Vision Of Common Humanity

In an era of prickly nationalism and identity politics, the museum would offer an alternative perspective as the“museum of our common humanity ,” Osborne said, presenting a pageant of world history to all comers.



Beneath a seemingly imaginative and extrovert tone, however, non-British listeners detected a whiff of arrogance. We will act magnanimously as history teachers to the world, Osborne seemed to be saying, but ultimately, the task of presenting humanity's achievements will be a British prerogative, reflecting British choices about what matters and leaving unquestioned the British title to some of the world's greatest cultural treasures.



Now it seems as though Osborne's bubble of self-confidence has been burst by this summer's extraordinary disclosures about what's really going on at the museum. The revelation that up to

2,000 objects may have gone missing

(and in some cases were sold online) was enough to

force the embarrassed resignation

of director Hartwig Fischer last month.



It quickly became clear that this bizarre development was symptomatic of a deeper malaise: The institution had failed to keep a proper inventory of the 8 million or so items in its collection, in part because pay and morale were low, budgets had been cut, and salaries were abysmally lean.

