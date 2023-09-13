Russian military strikes Odesa district with Shahed UAVs

(MENAFN) The Russian forces struck Odesa district with combat drones overnight on Wednesday. The raid took four and a half hours. The aim was the civil substructure one more time.



The Defense Forces of the South declared this in a post on Telegram, a Ukrainian news agency affirms.



"32 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-131/136 type were shot down by air defense forces," the statement declares.



The port’s infrastructure was harmed, in addition to non-residential blocks. A fire blew up at a truck parking area, which was immediately turned off.



Seven national motorists with wounds of differing intensity were moved to the hospital.



Previously, Oleh Kiper, the chief of the Odesa Regional Military Government, stated that six citizens had been wounded.



As stated by the declarations, many sets of combat drones thrown by the Russian army from the Black Sea area assaulted the south of Odesa zone on the night of September 13.

