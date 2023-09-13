Politics With Michelle Grattan: Asia Expert Richard Mcgregor On Anthony Albanese's Coming Visit To China

In this podcast, we're joined by Richard McGregor, an expert on China and senior fellow at the Lowy Institute.

McGregor says the Albanese trip will be particularly important, given the hiabetween prime ministerial visits.

While the government has trodden carefully in rebuilding the relationship, McGregor acknowledges there will be risks in the trip.“There are risks, undoubtedly, we're going up to another level in what the Chinese call a 'reset' [and] we studiously call 'stabilisation'.”

Australia and China have been embroiled in a bitter trade dispute since former Prime Minister Scott Morrison pressed for an investigation into the origin of COVID-19 in 2020. Up to $20 billion worth of Australian exports were targeted by the Chinese government. Recently Trade Minister Don Farrell estimated that has come down to $2.5 billion. On the remaining sanctions McGregor sees a mixed picture.

While Albanese has flagged there are no concessions in place for the visit, McGregor says if he doesn't make any progress regarding imprisoned Chinese-Australians Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, it will be“embarrassing and damaging” for his reputation:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Albanese have a lot of talking points to cover, and McGregor believes Chinese foreign investment in Australia and climate change will be of particular focus: