KILLABAKH, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wyuna Wildlife Retreat: Spearheading Ecosystem Conservation in Australia's Koala Corridor

Killabakh, New South Wales 13th September 2023

Kabel, Founder and Director of Wyuna Wildlife Retreat, announces significant strides in ecosystem conservation through the establishment of a 388-acre sanctuary in the heart of Killabakh, New South Wales.

Wyuna's Conservation Mission

Located less than 2 km from the southern border of the Killabakh Nature Reserve, Wyuna Wildlife Retreat is at the forefront of preserving Australia's unique and endangered ecosystem. The sanctuary is particularly focused on creating a safe haven for koalas and other native species.

Ecosystem Protection

Nestled within a stone's throw of Killabakh Nature Reserve, Wyuna Wildlife Retreat stands as a beacon for preserving Australia's unique flora and fauna, particularly the endangered koala population.

Beyond conservation, Wyuna aims to provide a "uniquely immersive, healing & refreshing escape" with minimal environmental impact. Guests can choose from limited accommodation options including Tiny Homes, Glamping, and Camping sites set amidst lush rainforest backdrops. These accomodation types were chosen for their minimal footprint on the ecosystem.

Community Involvement through Co-Ownership

In a pioneering partnership with Bricklet, Wyuna allows the community to invest in ecosystem conservation. Co-owners not only contribute to essential conservation activities but also receive unique perks and benefits.

Quotes

"At Wyuna Wildlife Retreat, conservation isn't an afterthought; it's our core mission . We're creating a sanctuary where both people and wildlife can flourish," says Kabel, Founder and Director.

"Our collaboration with Bricklet isn't just a business strategy; it's a new way to involve the community in direct conservation efforts . Together, we're building a better future for our planet," adds Kabel.

