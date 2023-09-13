Global Slaked Lime Industry Research Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slaked Lime - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Slaked Lime Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Slaked Lime is on a remarkable growth trajectory. In 2022, it was valued at US$12.2 Billion, and it's poised to soar to a whopping US$16.7 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 3.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. We delve deeper into this market's dynamics by dissecting annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030 across varigeographic regions.
Notably, the U.S. Slaked Lime market reached an impressive US$3.3 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is gearing up to hit a remarkable US$3.2 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2030. But it doesn't stop there. Japan and Canada are also poised for growth at 2.9% and 3.4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period.
Europe's key player, Germany, isn't far behind, with an anticipated 3.3% CAGR. For those seeking historical context, we've got you covered, with a comprehensive review of Slaked Lime sales from 2014 to 2021.
Our 16-year perspective, showcasing value sales percentages for 2014, 2023, and 2030, offers valuable insights into regional market trends and growth patterns. Stay ahead of the competition and navigate the Slaked Lime market confidently with our in-depth analysis.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 94
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $12.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $16.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Slaked Lime - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)
Brookville Manufacturing Carmeuse Cheney Lime & Cement Company Cornish Lime Graymont Lhoist Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation Mississippi Lime Nordkalk Sigma Minerals Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Market for Slaked Lime
Global Market for Slaked Lime Global Market for Slaked Lime Tags Building Materials Lime Slaked Lime Slaked Limes id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />
MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107059168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.