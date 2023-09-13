United Kingdom Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Competitive Analysis Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest digest offers the first comprehensive post-pandemic view on how the 15 key UK express carriers performed and how their business has shifted during and after the pandemic, followed by military conflict and the cost-of-living crisis.
Inside you will find a reliable and detailed view of the overall market size (both in revenues and volumes) and the shares held by each carrier. It also provides a B2B/B2C/C2X segmentation, a view into the preferred service levels, a volumetric (or package size) analysis, as well as domestic and international traffic. This year the publisher has also included a weight band analysis.
This is a great all-in-one information tool saving you time and provides a thorough analysis of the UK parcel delivery sector. It's a competitive analysis tool useful for either marketing purposes, strategical decision-making, or as an industry induction tool for newcomers.
Having spent the last 30 years analysing and serving the industry the publisher is the only mail and parcel consulting firm in the UK able to provide such detailed analysis
Overview of the UK Express Parcels Market
The key UK express parcel players Market Size Market Shares Company Size Company Size - Growth Segmentation (Domestic Traffic) Service Levels (Domestic Traffic) Domestic vs International Volumetric Analysis Weight Analysis E-commerce Supply Chain Issues Alternative Deliveries Investment Initiatives
Individual Carrier Profiles UK Express Parcel Carrier Main Brands
APC Overnight DHL Express DHL Parcel UK DPD DPD Local DX FedEx Fulfilment by Amazon Evri Parcelforce Worldwide Royal Mail TNT Express Tuffnells UPS Yodel
