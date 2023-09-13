Super Feedy Gains Endorsement From Canine Arthritis Management Uk For Its Innovative Slow-Feeder Bowls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Super Feedy, Australia's top slow-feeder dog bowl brand, secures a significant endorsement from CAM UK, championing a united vision for enhanced canine health. Super Feedy's Bowl exemplifies quality and purpose. We wholeheartedly endorse this product, as it embodies our dedication to enhancing the well-being of our four-legged friends.” - Dr Hannah Capon, Veterinary Surgeon and Founder of CAMMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Australian brand Super Feedy , celebrated for its premium slow feeder dog bowls and commitment to canine wellness, proudly announces an endorsement from Canine Arthritis Management UK (CAM), reinforcing their joint mission to enhance canine health.
Ryan O'Neill Fong, CEO and founder of Super Feedy, said, "Like many dog owners, we've seen the worry when our dogs eat too quickly, risking discomfort. Our mission isn't just about a product; it's about creating memorable, safe, and enjoyable mealtime experiences. CAM's endorsement reaffirms our shared commitment to canine well-being. Super Feedy goes beyond being just a dog bowl – it represents every dog owner's wish for healthier mealtimes and peace of mind."
Dr Hannah Capon, Veterinary Surgeon and Founder of CAM shared, "Our mission at CAM is raising awareness and providing dog owners and professionals with the tools to combat arthritis and the agonising pain that comes with it. Super Feedy's Bowl exemplifies quality and purpose. We wholeheartedly endorse this product, as it embodies our dedication to enhancing the well-being of our four-legged friends."
A highlight of Super Feedy's offerings is the Ultimate 4-in-1 Slow Feeder Dog Bowl . Vet-approved, it seamlessly combines a slow feeder with a reversible lick mat, doubling as a food prep and travel bowl. Its 10-cup capacity and innovative suction cup base promise dog owners a mess-free mealtime experience.
About Super Feedy:
Super Feedy is a premium, vet-approved brand that has redefined the concept of slow feeder dog bowls. Their flagship product, the Ultimate 4-in-1 Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, is meticulously designed to enrich mealtime experiences, encouraging dogs to eat at a healthier pace. This innovative bowl combines a puzzle feeder with a reversible lick mat, offering versatility that extends to food prep or travel bowl use. Crafted with sustainability in mind, Super Feedy bowls are made from recycled plastic, and the brand is dedicated to eco-friendly packaging. Their commitment to canine well-being is evident in their design, which prioritises slowing down eating and reducing the risks associated with speed-eating. Learn more about Super Feedy's innovative approach to pet wellness at Super Feedy.
About Canine Arthritis Management UK:
Canine Arthritis Management (CAM) founded by Veterinary Surgeon, Dr. Hannah Capon. CAM is dedicated to educating pet owners and professionals about the widespread prevalence of arthritis in dogs, its impact, and the comprehensive management approaches available. With a foon early recognition, lifestyle adaptations, and a multimodal management approach, CAM has been at the forefront of enhancing the quality of life for dogs with arthritis. Dr. Capon's personal journey and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of arthritic dogs have driven CAM's mission. By advocating for better understanding, early intervention, and evidence-based practices, CAM continues to empower dog owners and professionals to provide the best care for dogs affected by arthritis. Learn more about CAM's initiatives and contributions at Canine Arthritis Management.
