Kim Jong-Un: ties with Russia 'very first priority'

(MENAFN) North Korean president Kim Jong-Un stated on Wednesday that ties with Russia are "the very first priority" for his nation.



Gathering with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin at the Russian spaceport Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur district in the Far East, where he was called, the North Korean president showed gratitude for Putin for the heartfelt welcome and admired Russia's part as well as accomplishments in space investigation.



Kim declared that the Russian-North Korean bond has "deep roots," and the Soviet Union made "a very important role in the liberation of the country," as stated by the Kremlin.



"And now, relations with the Russian Federation are the very first priority for our country. I am sure that our joint meeting will be another moment to raise our relations to a new level," he noted.



Kim also pointed out that “Russia has risen to the holy struggle” to guard its country dominion and security on the imperialistic powers.



“We have always supported, and support all the decisions of President Putin, as well as the decisions of the Russian government. I also hope that we will always be together in the fight against imperialism and for the construction of a sovereign state," he stated.

