Iran unveils identities of prisoners to be released in convict exchange agreement with US

(MENAFN) Iran's delegation to the United Nations unveiled the identities on Tuesday of the five Iranian detainees who are going to be released as measure of a convict exchange agreement with the United States.



The declaration by the New York-based delegation occurred short time following the Biden government released a comprehensive waiver for global banks to transmit USD6 billion in blocked Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar.



Iran’s local media quoted the nation's spokesperson to the United Nations as declaring that five Iranian convicts being detained in the US are going to be freed soon in trade for five Americans under arrest in Iran.



Some of them are going to go back to Iran, whereas some are going to stay in the United States, the delegation stated.



The five prisoners have been recognized as Amin Hasanzadeh, Kambiz Attar Kashani, Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani as well as Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi.

