Jury Questions Revealed For Former Ftx Ceo's Trial

In separate court filings on September 11, Bankman-Fried's attorneys and U.S. prosecutors submitted their listings of proposed voir dire questions for the upcoming October 3 trial.

Bankman-Fried wants to know whether prospective jurors have invested in cryptocurrencies and, if so, whether they lost money or have a negative opinion of the industry.

The co-founder of FTX is also curias to whether a juror would attribute a crypto firm's failure to its proprietors and, if so, why. Bankman-Fried is also interested in potential jurors' perspectives on“effective altruism,”

a charitable philosophical movement on which he has built his reputation.

Cryptocurrency-related questions proposed by Bankman-Fried's lawyers to prospective jurors. Source: CourtListener

In addition, jurors are asked if they believe it is“wrong” to donate large quantities of money to political candidates and lobbyists to advance their interests and to describe any personal or professional experience with an ADHD-medicated individual.

As part of standard procedure, Bankman-Fried plans to inquire whether prospective jurors have read about him, formed an opinion regarding his culpability or innocence, or voiced an opinion regarding Bankman-Fried, FTX, or Alameda Research.

Prosecutors in the United States want to ask prospective jurors about their familiarity with FTX and its affiliates, whether they or a friend or family member have invested in or worked in the crypto sector, and what role they believe the federal government should play in regulating the industry.

Additionally, prosecutors wish to inquire whether jurors have ever lost money on an investment due to fraudulent behavior. On September 12, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Bankman-Fried's request for provisional release before his October 3 trial, determining that a poor inteconnection within the prison was insufficient to grant his release.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to all seven fraud-related offense related to his role in the November collapse of FTX. In March of next year, he will face a distinct criminal trial for additional charges.