Hemp-Based Product Market Is Anticipated To Account For A Sales Revenue Of Us$ 16.2 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Download Sample Copy of This Report:



Regional breakdown of the Hemp-based Products market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Hemp-based Products vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Hemp-based Products market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Hemp-based Products market.

Country-wise Insights

Which Country Leads Revenue Generation in North America?

“U.S. Anticipated to Spearhead Demand in North American Region”

Several states in the U.S. have been legalizing the use of cannabis and other hemp-based products which provides highly remunerative opportunities for hemp-based product suppliers in the country.

In November 2022, Maryland and Missouri became the 20th and 21st states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana for adult use, and with this legalization, more than 50% of Americans are expected to have access to legal marijuana and other hemp-based products.

Increasing use of CBD products to treat diagnosed diseases, rising awareness of benefits associated with hemp consumption, growing use in the personal care industry, and high disposable income of the population are some of the key factors that determine hemp-based product demand in the country throughout the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled



Hempro International

Tilray Inc.

GFR Ingredients

Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd.

Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Marijuana Company of America Inc.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Isodiol International Inc.

Green Source Organics

Hempfoods Ltd.

Navitas LLC

Nutiva T12 Holdings Pty Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Key hemp-based product companies are expected to expand their hemp product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over other market players and diversify their offerings to different regions where hemp and marijuana are being legalized.



In August 2022, BioLife Sciences Inc., a leading name in disruptive technologies for healthcare, beauty, food & beverage sectors announced the launch of its first cannabinoid consumer products. The company offered six definite industrial hemp-based tincture formulations that were driven by the acquisition of Health Box LLC in early 2022. In August 2022, TagZ Foods, a snack food company in India announced the launch of hemp-based cookies as a part of its aggressively increasing product offerings. The products are available on Swiggy Instamart and the company's portal for sales.

Key Segments of Hemp-based Products Industry Research



By Product :



Food





Beverages



Edibles



Health Care





Hemp Oil





Medicinal Drugs



Supplements & Protein



Cosmetics, Personal & Skin Care



Fibers





Raw Fibers



Fiber-reinforced plastic

Others

By Application :



Personal

Industrial

By Sales Channel :



Offline

Online

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

