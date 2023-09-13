Rajasthan: Trailer Collision On Jaipur-Agra Hwy Kills 12, Injures 11

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Twelve individuals lost their lives, and eleven were injured when a trailer collided with a stationary on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra village, as reported by the police on Wednesday.\"12 people died and 11 people were injured after a trailer collided with a stationary bus. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near the Hantra village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The passengers were heading to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. The was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the while some were standing outside when the collision took place\", said Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bharatpur.The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the injured were admitted to the RBM hospital in Bharatpur district, the SP added.Prime Minister Office said that PM Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 Lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who died and ₹50,000 each announced for the injured.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoles the death of 11 people in the accident.Taking to Twitter, he said, The death of 11 people in the collision between a and a trailer of devotees who had come on a religipilgrimage from Gujarat in Bharatpur is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured.Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted, \"The road accident near Bharatpur in Rajasthan is shocking. Pilgrims from Gujarat died in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.\"The Gujarat government also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Further details are awaited.
