Professional Beauty Services Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 384.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The world's population is ageing. The average age of the global population has dramatically increased over the past few decades due to governments' one- and two-child policy in many nations, as well as an improvement in life expectancy rates.

As the world is becoming older, the need for professional beauty services is increasing and it is expected to continue to witness solid demand in the future also. People in the age bracket of 35 and above tend to spend more on beauty products/services. Like any other industry, the beauty industry also has not remained untouched by technology. Integration of technology has improved the service offerings by market players and has also benefitted end users with personalized solutions.

Country-wise Insights

Ethnic Diversity to Act as Growth Driver for U.S. Professional Beauty Services Market

Over the last two decades, the U.S. has witnessed people coming from different regions, races, and genders to settle in the country. Multiculturalism has also given a push to the existing business and has allowed a new set of businesses to prosper.

The professional beauty industry is one of the industries that has seen multifold demand across races. The U.S. population spends considerably more on beauty products/services in comparison to others. The trend is expected to continue in the hope that the U.S. economy will be in a stable/growth phase over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global professional beauty services market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach US$ 384.5 billion by 2032-end.

The market exhibited 3.8% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.

Under service, hair cutting services dominate the market and are valued at US$ 95.8 billion in 2022.

East Asia led the overall market with 27% share in 2021. Revenue from professional beauty services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.8% and 5.6%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Market Development

Prominent professional beauty service providers are



Amazing Lash Studio

Cookie Cutters

Drybar

Fantastic Sams

Floyd's Barbershop

Great Clips, Inc.

Lakme Salon

L'Oréal Professionnel

Regis Corporation

Seva Beauty

Sport Clips

The Lash Lounge

Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop Toni & Guy

The beauty industry continues to reflect a rollup despite extreme competition among major players. Market players are also integrating technology into their service offerings to capture a higher market share.

In May 2022, HatchBeauty, a wellness and beauty company, acquired Trendalytics, a consumer analytics platform. Trendalytics aggregates and analyzes millions of searches across different social media platforms to help brands in their product/service offerings.

Segmentation of Professional Beauty Services Industry Research



By Service :



Skin Care



Face Care



Injectable Services





Makeup Services





Waxing Services





Tanning Services



Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)



Hair Care





Hair Cutting





Hair Coloring





Hair Styling



Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)



Nails Care





Manicure





Pedicure

Nail Extensions

By Consumer Age :



18-25



26-45

46 and Above

By Consumer Orientation :



Male

Female

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global professional beauty services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (skin care – face care, injectable services, makeup services, waxing services, tanning services, others (not covered elsewhere), hair care – (hair cutting, hair colouring, hair styling, others (not covered elsewhere), nail care – manicure, pedicure, nail extensions), consumer age (18-25, 26-45, 46 and above), and consumer orientation (male, female), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

