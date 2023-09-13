Golden Inu Investors Reap 60 Times More Profit Than Shiba Inu In 2023

As we entered the 2023 market, everything was pointing out for this to be the“breakthrough” year for the profit, as it aimed to launch its own blockchain, called Shibarium.

However, things did not go as planned for Shiba Inu. The launch of Shibarium was delayed several times due to technical issues and a lack of communication from the development team. This ultimately resulted in $SHIB investors losing faith in the project and selling their tokens, causing a significant drop in the price.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, $SHIB started the year at $0.00000677 and reached its peak on February 10th at $0.00001471, a 117% increase. However, since then, the token has been on a downward spiral, losing more than half of its value. As of September 10th, $SHIB is trading at $0.000007083, a mere 5.4% increase since the beginning of the year.

Even the official launch of Shibarium on August 16th did not help to boost the price of $SHIB. Despite having over a million users on the blockchain, the token continued to decline, losing 35.42% of its value in one month.

In stark contrast, Golden Inu ($GOLDEN) emerged as an indisputable winner in the race for profitability among“Inu” tokens in 2023.

Following its debut on the Binance Chain in February, $GOLDEN [BEP-20] embarked on a remarkable journey of value appreciation. Between June and August alone, $GOLDEN holders witnessed an astonishing 1200% increase in their investments.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, $GOLDEN started the year at $0.0000000000123 and reached its peak on August 31st at $0.0000000001567, a staggering 1174% increase. As of September 10th, $GOLDEN is trading at $0.0000000000469, a 281% increase since the beginning of the year.

To put it into perspective, $GOLDEN holders enjoyed profits a staggering 60 times greater than their $SHIB counterparts.

With several innovative developments planned for the remainder of the year, Golden Inu's potential for continued growth remains promising.

One highly anticipated development is the launch of“Golden Treasury,” an RPG game slated for release on September 21st.

This unique Web3 play-to-earn game not only offers players entertainment but also an opportunity to earn $GOLDEN rewards. Players will need to hold a minimum of ten dollars' worth of $GOLDEN in their wallets, ensuring smooth transactions by adjusting transaction settings to a 7% slippage rate when acquiring the tokens.

Additionally, Golden Inu will introduce its new token-burning mechanism,“Golden Treasury,” alongside the Golden Inuverse game launch. This mechanism allocates 50% of profits generated from the ecosystem's dApps, including Golden Inuverse, to purchase and burn $GOLDEN tokens. This forward-thinking approach fosters deflation within the ecosystem, enhancing the individual value of all circulating $GOLDEN tokens while incentivizing support for the project's applications.

