Pilot Training Market Projected To Reach Usd 20.02 Billion By 2030 | At A 13.8% Cagr

The global pilot training market size was valued at USD 7.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 8.09 billion in 2023 to USD 20.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Pilot training represents a comprehensive and all-encompassing program that incorporates both theoretical instruction and practical flight training, complemented by simulator-based exercises. The escalating shortage of pilots is projected to serve as a catalyst for the expansion of the global market. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Pilot Training Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pilot Training Market Report:

Inc. (Canada)

BAA Training (Lithuania)

ATP Flight School (U.S.)

FlightSafety International Inc. (U.S.)

LufthaAviation Training GmbH (Germany)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Pan AM Flight Academy (U.S.)

AirFlight Academy (U.S.)

Thrust Flight (U.S.)
Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain)

By Aircraft Type Analysis

By License Type Analysis

By Training Mode Analysis By Training Program Analysis Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Emergence of New Airlines across the World Will Catalyze the Market Growth
Pilot Shortage Propels Aviation Market Growth Prospects

Segments

Rapid Growth of Airplane Segment Fueled by Airlines' Fleet Expansion

By aircraft type, the segment is categorized into airplane and helicopter.

The airplane segment is poised to dominate and experience the highest growth rate, driven by the notable expansion of airline fleets.

Increasing Commercial Airline Leading the Market with CPL Segment

By license type, the market is categorized into Commercial Pilot License (CPL), Private Pilot License (PPL), Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), and others. The CPL segment holds a dominant position in the market, primarily due to the continurise in commercial air travel. It enables pilots to operate aircraft for commercial purposes, including airline operations and charter flights.

Flight Training Segment Takes the Lead Driven by Mandatory Flight Hours

By training mode, the market is segmented into flight training, simulator training, ground training, and recurrent training. In the base year, the flight training segment emerged as the dominant segment in the market, primarily driven by strict regulations that require the completion of mandatory flight hours. This segment encompasses practical, hands-on experience in operating an aircraft.

Owing to Increased Demand for Commercial Pilots All Around the Globe, Commercial Pilot Training Program Dominates

By training program, the market is trifurcated into commercial pilot training program, cadet pilot training program, and others. Commercial pilot training program is a special educational program designed to provide pilots with the necessary knowledge to obtain a commercial pilot license. This segment is dominating and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for commercial pilots

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact

Travel Regulations Impeded Market Growth during Pandemic



In the midst of the pandemic, flight schools and training centers encountered significant hurdles in organizing and executing flight training programs as a result of lockdowns and travel limitations. These circumstances caused delays in the completion of training courses, consequently impacting the influx of freshly trained pilots into the aviation industry. For instance, CAE, as stated in their annual report, experienced a substantial decline in revenues due to a decrease in orders caused by the pandemic's effects.

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed analysis, including R&D capabilities, operational service optimization, market forecast, trends, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and key industry developments driving global pilot training market growth.

Furthermore, the report highlights the key factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders. With its comprehensive analysis, the report serves as a valuable resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning in the industry.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Hair Related Concerns Drive Market Growth

The civil aviation industry is witnessing the rise of numernew airlines, especially in emerging markets and regions experiencing economic growth. As an example, Saudi Arabia recently unveiled its plans to launch a new national airline named Riyadh Air, with the aim of establishing Riyadh as a prominent global aviation hub. Their goal is to commence operations to more than 100 international destinations by 2030.

However, presence of complex regulatory environments and high cost associated with training may impede the market.

Regional Insights

Europe Drives Market Growth through Airline Expansion

The Europe market achieved a valuation of USD 2.31 billion in 2022, with its growth primarily driven by the expansion of commercial airlines and the introduction of new routes and destinations.

Asia Pacific secured the second-largest pilot training market share, benefiting from the rising air traffic and the expansion of airline fleets to accommodate the growing passenger demand.

Competitive Landscape

Fragmented Market Drives Key Players toward M&A, Innovation, and Expansion

The global market exhibits a high level of fragmentation, with key players adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, targeting emerging markets, leveraging UAV simulators, driving technological advancements, and fostering product innovations. These approaches are aimed at enhancing their market share and positioning in the competitive landscape.

Key Industry Development

February 2023 - Emirates unveiled a high technology equipped flight training center in Dubai. An investment of USD 135 million will be made on the training infrastructure and the facility would accommodate 6 Full Flight Simulator Bays (FFS) for its future AirA350 and Boeing 777X aircraft.

Pilot Training Market Pilot Training Market Demand Tags Pilot Training Market Future Pilot Training Market Share Pilot Training Market Analysis Pilot Training Market Size Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />