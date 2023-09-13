Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, Nader A. Bakhos, Md Awarded As 2023 Nj Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Nader A. Bakhos, MD
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified orthopaedic surgeon Nader A. Bakhos, MD based on merit for 2023.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Nader A. Bakhos, MD for 2023. Dr. Bakhhos provides dedicated patient care at Orthocenter's three locations in Red Bank, Morganville, and Marlboro Township, New Jersey.
Dr. Bakhos specializes in joint replacement surgery, focusing on muscle sparing and minimally invasive hip and knee replacements. He brings a seasoned and ever-deepening skill set to his practice.
Raised in Monmouth County, Dr. Bakhos embarked on an academic journey that took him from his roots to The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore for his undergraduate studies. Returning to New Jersey, he earned his medical degree from the esteemed University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, distinguishing himself as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
Subsequently, he honed his craft through an orthopaedic residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, followed by advanced sub-specialization through the Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston – an institution known for orthopaedic and joint replacement excellence. This fellowship provided comprehensive training in intricate and revision hip and knee replacements, setting Dr. Bakhos on a trajectory of mastery.
In the realm of research, Dr. Bakhos contributes to the expansion of his field. His research delves into areas such as preserving soft tissues in total hip arthroplasty, optimizing blood transfusion protocols post joint replacement, and mitigating the risks associated with total hip dislocation. Dr. Bakhos' research work has been presented at a number of national meetings.
While firmly established as a dedicated surgeon, Dr. Bakhos retains an unwavering commitment to lifelong learning. With an unquenchable thirst for growth, he actively participates in gatherings where he can seamlessly integrate the latest advancements into his practice, thereby enriching the care he provides to his patients.
Dr. Bakhos envisions a future where each patient's quality of life is enhanced through a meticulously tailored treatment plan, attuned to their distinct requirements. He firmly believes that surgical intervention isn't always the primary avenue to achieving patient goals. Consequently, he remains steadfast in his approach to involving patients in the decision-making process surrounding their care.
Dr. Bakhos is a proud member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the International Congress for Joint Reconstruction.
