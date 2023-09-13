Tom Miller Joins Acuity Risk Management As Finance Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Acuity Risk Management is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Miller as its new Finance Director.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Acuity Risk Management is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Miller as its new Finance Director. With over 15 years of financial expertise, his diverse background in the financial services sector and his recent experience in the startup world make him a valuable addition to the Acuity team.
Tom Miller has a remarkable track record over the last decade, where he played a pivotal role in transforming a digital OOH media services business from a startup to a successful scale-up, culminating in a highly successful exit event.
In his new role as Finance Director, he will assume a critical position in enhancing Acuity's reputation within the risk management solutions sector. He is enthusiastic about supporting the leadership team in achieving their ambitigrowth plans.
"We are delighted to welcome Tom Miller as our Finance Director," said Kerry Chambers, CEO at Acuity Risk Management. "Tom's extensive financial expertise and experience in driving growth align perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier risk management solutions. His strategic insight will be instrumental in our journey towards achieving new heights."
Tom Miller's appointment reaffirms Acuity's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and achieving excellence in the field of risk management solutions.
For more information about Acuity Risk Management and its innovative solutions, please visit the Acuity website .
About Acuity Risk Management: Acuity Risk Management is a leading provider of cutting-edge risk management solutions, empowering organisations to proactively address and mitigate risks through innovative technology and strategic insights.
