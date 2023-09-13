(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IOMED raises €10M for international expansion of its AI-powered technology for healthcare data activation
Javier de Oca and Gabriel Maeztu, Co-founders of IOMED
Philips Ventures and XTX Ventures led the new funding round, with participation from Fondo BoSocial, Redseed, Adara Ventures, and EASO Ventures. At IOMED, our mission is to be the catalyst that drives a better future for the healthcare ecosystem through the application of Artificial Intelligence.” - Javier de Oca, Co-Founder and CEO of IOMEDBARCELONA, SPAIN, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IOMED , a leader in AI-powered technology for healthcare data activation, has recently announced the closure of a Series A investment round for a total of 10 million euros.
The round was led by Philips Ventures, the venture capital group of health technology leader Philips, and XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of leading algorithmic trading company XTX Markets. Fondo BoSocial and Redseed also participated in the round, as well as IOMED's existing investors Adara Ventures and EASO Ventures. The company has also received a grant of nearly €1 million from red.es to support a research and development project in artificial intelligence.
This milestone represents the consolidation of the company as a leader in the healthcare technology sector and clear evidence of its unique value proposition.
This funding round will enable IOMED to expand internationally, consolidate its position in the current market, and fortify the foundations for the company's sustainable growth.
Gabriel Maeztu, IOMED's Co-Founder, CTO, and Chairman of the Board, said, "We are at a turning point in the history of medicine, where artificial intelligence can make a significant difference."
Javier de Oca, Co-Founder and CEO of IOMED, added, "At IOMED, our mission is to be the catalyst that drives a better future for the healthcare ecosystem through the application of Artificial Intelligence."
To achieve these objectives, IOMED has recently consolidated a strategic team in both business and technological development areas to help lead the company during this next stage of growth. Pedro Cladera, who has a solid track record working in major companies such as KPMG and Vueling, Montserrat Roura, who has over 17 years of experience previously working for Novartis, and Antoni Mallol, with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector.
The IOMED brand has also evolved, with an updated brand image that reflects the maturity of the company, its cutting-edge approach, and continucommitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.
With this investment round and foon international expansion, IOMED solidifies its position as a reference in the field of artificial intelligence and innovation, positioning itself as a key ally in transforming the healthcare ecosystem.
About IOMED:
IOMED develops AI-powered technology for healthcare data activation, which unlocks data from hospitals' data sources. Our technology activates data from both structured and unstructured sources, thanks to our Natural Language Processing System. This data is transformed into OMOP Common Data Model, and never leaves hospital facilities, thanks to our Federated Data Model. Thus, IOMED is the strategic ally for achieving a healthcare ecosystem driven by Real-World Data. For more information, visit .
IOMED Media Dept
IOMED Medical Solutions SL
