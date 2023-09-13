Emirates Plans All-Airbus A380 Service To Sydney By November

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced plans to transition its Sydney operations to an all-A380 service starting from November 4, 2023.

This change involves replacing the current Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the A380 on its third daily flight, designated as EK 416 and EK 417. With all three of its slots at Sydney Airport in use, Emirates will be able to offer nearly 2,000 extra weekly seats.

The Emirates A380 service will feature a three-class configuration with 489 seats. This upgrade will result in an increase of over 260 daily seats for each return flight, leading to improved connectivity to and from Dubai and expanded access to global destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



The new A380 service will complement the existing two Sydney A380 four-class services that include Emirates' Premium Economy cabin.

These include three daily flights to Melbourne and Sydney, double daily flights to Brisbane, and a daily A380 service to Perth. Emirates has also resumed services connecting Melbourne to Singapore and introduced a new route between Sydney and Christchurch, offering passengers the only A380 experience on Trans-Tasman routes.

-B