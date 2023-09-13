China's Malaise Rooted In Xi's Big Tech Crackdown

Besides Ant Group, the“rectification” affected most of China's large platform companies. Yet by June 2023, a cold was blowing over China's economy. The post-Covid-19 recovery was faltering. Youth unemployment rose above 21%.

The authorities also likely concluded that they had accomplished most of the objectives of the rectification. At the China Development Forum in March 2023, Premier Li Qiang

bent over backward

to assure prominent Western CEOs that China was welcoming the private sector, both foreign and domestic.

There is

no consen

among academic and journalistic commentators about the crackdown's“true” objectives. One view holds that it was a personality clash between the“exuberance” of Jack Ma – Alibaba's founder and China's most prominent private entrepreneur – and the fundamentally Maoist orientation of President Xi Jinping.

But a foon Jack Ma ignores the fact that essentially all platform companies underwent some form of rectification. Another view holds that it was simply a scheme to clip the wings of China's top private companies, given Xi's embrace of the state-owned sector. Yet data showing an

increasing penetration

of China's economy by large private companies belied Xi's alleged hostility to the private sector.