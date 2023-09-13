Rsi Announces Shadow Agent For Zoom Phone

New York City, New York Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire)

Resource Software International Limited (RSI), today announced the integration of its real-time visualization solution Shadow Agent for Zoom Phone. Shadow Agent adds enhanced functionality not easily accessible in Zoom Phone including disposition codes, account codes, custom auxiliary codes, agent or extension presence, queue status, and real-time daily leaderboards.

Shadow Agent can be coupled with Zoom Phone to provide additional benefits for both agents and supervisors. For example:



Agents can use Shadow Agent to tag calls with disposition codes or labels that indicate the call type, reason, outcome, and action. These codes can help supervisors analyze the performance and quality of the agents and the customer service.

Agents can also use Shadow Agent to enter account codes when making outbound calls. These codes can help track the billing and revenue for calls and distribute them accordingly to client billing folios.

Agents can use Shadow Agent to set their availability stausing auxiliary codes or wrap modes. These codes can help supervisors monitor the activity and productivity of the agents and the call queues.

Supervisors can use Shadow Agent to override the presence staof their agents. This can help manage the call distribution and workload of the agents and queues. Supervisors can also use Shadow Agent to view real-time leaderboards and dashboards that show the activity and performance of users, departments, agents, and queues. These metrics can help supervisors optimize the customer and agent experience.

Rito Salomone, president of RSI, explains: "RSI is delighted Shadow Agent has been admitted to the Zoom App Marketplace. This creates a new chapter in our long history of integrations with cloud communications ecosystems - now including Zoom. This new offering will give our mutual customers better business insights, leading to better decisions and better outcomes."

Over the last 33 years, RSI has built a long history of producing communication management solutions for major communication ecosystems. The latest Shadow Aagent integration for Zoom Phone demonstrates our commitment to providing consolidated insights into the entire communication landscape from premise, hybrid, and cloud.

About RSI

Founded in 1990, Resource Software International Ltd. (RSI) is a world leader in producing products, training, and resources that proactively manage, control, and reduce the expense of communication facilities resulting in a more dynamic, responsive, and productive communication ecosystem.

For compatibility information with Zoom Phone, please visit the Zoom App Marketplace listing.