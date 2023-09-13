Kharkiv Region Subjected To Over 20 Russian Strikes In Past Day

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers inflicted more than 20 artillery and mortar strikes on civilian infrastructure and the population of the areas near the border," the official wrote.

According to the administration chief, in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, the front two-storey part of the fire-rescue station was partially damaged, a service vehicle and four private cars were also affected.

At the same time, in Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, dry grass and a coniferground layer went ablaze and a household was damaged.

A harvester caught fire in Vilkhuvatka of the Kupiansk district as a result of shelling.

There were no casualties as a result of the strikes, the official added.

Meanwhile, bomb squads examined 4.6 hectares of territory across the region, neutralizing 85 explosive objects.

As reported with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the invaders launched seven missile and 35 air strikes, as well as 56 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and civilian objects in the past day.

Photo: Telegram Oleh Syniehubov