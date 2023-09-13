Azerbaijani Air Defense Units Carry Out Combat Training With Fire (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. According to
the training plan for 2023, the Air Defense Units of the Air Force
of Azerbaijan carried out combat training with fire, Trend reports
The Air Defense Units of the Air Force constantly observe
Azerbaijan's airspace.
During the fire exercises, combat crews successfully fulfilled
the tasks on bringing the“Ildirim 8-ER” anti-aircraft missile
system to the starting position and preparing it for combat use, as
well as detecting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by an
imaginary enemy.
The main attention during the shooting was paid to improving the
military personnel's skills in managing anti-aircraft missile
systems capable of missile defense, improving interoperability
between crews and further increasing the combat capability of
units.
