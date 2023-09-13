Wednesday, 13 September 2023 11:23 GMT

Azerbaijani Air Defense Units Carry Out Combat Training With Fire (Photo/Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. According to the training plan for 2023, the Air Defense Units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan carried out combat training with fire, Trend reports

The Air Defense Units of the Air Force constantly observe Azerbaijan's airspace.

During the fire exercises, combat crews successfully fulfilled the tasks on bringing the“Ildirim 8-ER” anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and preparing it for combat use, as well as detecting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by an imaginary enemy.

The main attention during the shooting was paid to improving the military personnel's skills in managing anti-aircraft missile systems capable of missile defense, improving interoperability between crews and further increasing the combat capability of units.

