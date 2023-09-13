Azerbaijani Air Defense Units Carry Out Combat Training With Fire (Photo/Video)

The Air Defense Units of the Air Force constantly observe Azerbaijan's airspace.

During the fire exercises, combat crews successfully fulfilled the tasks on bringing the“Ildirim 8-ER” anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and preparing it for combat use, as well as detecting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by an imaginary enemy.

The main attention during the shooting was paid to improving the military personnel's skills in managing anti-aircraft missile systems capable of missile defense, improving interoperability between crews and further increasing the combat capability of units.