Orano Keen To Help Kazakhstan Develop Uranium Deposits (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. KATCO, the joint venture of France's Orano Mining (51 percent) and
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (49 percent), plans to start exploitation
of Kazakhstan's South Tortkuduk uranium plot by the end of 2023,
Gwénaël Thomas, press office manager of the company, told Trend .
According to him, the agreement on this is reflected
in the amendment made to the existing subsoil utilization contract
in August 2022. The exploitation of this new plot should guarantee
KAproduction for around fifteen years.
Furthermore, the press office manager also touched on
the other agreements reached between Kazakhstan and Orano.
"In November 2022, Orano and Kazatomprom signed a
memorandum of cooperation as part of the visit of President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France. Through this
memorandum, Orano and Kazatomprom state their intention to maintain
and strengthen their cooperation in the uranium mining industry,
building on their existing successful partnership," he said.
He added that among the joint cooperation initiatives,
the memorandum provides for the implementation of a joint technical
R&D roadmap, and investigations on the ways to address carbon
emissions from operations, and sets the ground for discussions on
the long-term development of the partnership between the two
companies.
KAwas founded in 1996 to develop and exploit the
uranium deposits of Muyunkum and Tortkuduk in the Turkestan region,
around 300 kilometers north of Shymkent.
Today, the company employs around 1,200 people and
operates an ISR (In-Situ Recovery) mine with an annual capacity of
around 4,000 tons of uranium. The exploitation of the two deposits
has allowed KAto produce more than 40,000 tons of uranium over
the last 20 years.
