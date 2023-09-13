2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAME BIG DEALS

Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Sale Period

September 13, 2023, 00:00 ~ September 27, 2023, 23:59

*Times are PDT for North America, GMT for Europe, JST for Asia.

Applicable regions

North America, Europe, Asia. Sale discount rate

50% (Subscribers to PlayStation® Pcan take advantage of a supplementary 5% off.)



["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]



Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

Genre 2D Fighting Game

Platform: PlayStation®4/Nintendo SwitchTM/Xbox One/Steam

*Cross-platform battles are not supported

Published: September 30 (Thu), 2021 - Available Now

Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean

Players: 1-2 (online play)

Price



1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition

69.99USD / 69.99EUR

* Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player. 2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition

49.99USD / 49.99EUR



Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

(C)2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name Lasengle Inc.

Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan

President and Representative Director Yoshinori Ono

Establishment December 2021

Capital 10,000,000 yen

Shareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%

