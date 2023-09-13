Rci Banque: Fourth Supplement To The 2022 Base Prospectus Emtn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RCI Banque: Fourth Supplement to the 2022 Base ProspecEMTN
September 13th, 2023
A fourth supplement to RCI Banque Base Prospectus, dated September 12th, 2023, is now available on the website Mobilize Financial Services .
Attachment
RCI Banque - Fourth Supplement to 2022 Base Prospec- Final (23-388)(10268371885.1)
Attachments RCI Banque - Fourth Supplement to 2022 Base Prospec- Final (23-388)(10268371885.1)...
