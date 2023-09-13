Biden offers his condolences to Libya's victims of devastating floods

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, expressed his condolences to the Libyan people for the victims of the floods that struck several areas of the country and claimed the lives of thousands.



Biden said in a White House statement: “Jill (Biden’s wife) and I send our deepest condolences to all the families who lost loved ones in the devastating floods in Libya.”



He added: "In this difficult hour, the United States is working to send emergency funds to relief organizations and is coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support."



He added: "We share the Libyan people's grief over the loss of so many lives."



As of Tuesday evening, Hurricane Daniel had caused the deaths of 5,300 people in the Libyan city of Derna alone, according to statements made by Muhammad Abu Mosha, the media official at the Ministry of the Interior in the government appointed by the Libyan Parliament, amid expectations that the death toll from the hurricane in Derna would rise to 10,000 people, with Huge financial losses.



Earlier, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller wrote in his account on the “X” platform: “The United States is coordinating with partners in the United Nations and the Libyan authorities on how to assist in flood relief efforts.”



While the US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said: “We have officially announced the humanitarian needs, which will allow for initial funding that we will provide to support relief efforts in response to the devastating floods in Libya.”



He added, according to a post by the US Embassy on the X platform: “We have been contacted by many Libyan Americans wishing to make special contributions to relief efforts, and we will work with the Libyan authorities to direct these resources to the people who need them most.”



