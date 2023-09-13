United Nations: We are working with our partners to provide aid to those affected by the floods in Libya

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) The United Nations said on Tuesday that it is working with local and international partners to mobilize resources and provide necessary assistance to those affected by the floods in Libya that claimed the lives of thousands.



This came in a statement by United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric, published on the United Nations News website.



Dujarric said: “Our hearts go out to the thousands of people affected, and we stand in solidarity with all people in Libya during this difficult time.”



He explained that the United Nations team in Libya is “responding to the disaster in the affected sites.”



As of Tuesday evening, Hurricane Daniel had caused the deaths of 5,300 people in the Libyan city of Derna alone, according to statements made by Muhammad Abu Mosha, the media official at the Ministry of the Interior in the government appointed by the Libyan Parliament, amid expectations that the death toll from the hurricane in Derna would rise to 10,000 people, with Huge financial losses.



Dujarric said, "The United Nations is mobilizing resources and emergency teams to support those affected, and is working with local and international partners to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance in the affected areas."



He stressed that "the United Nations is coordinating with the Libyan authorities to assess needs and support relief efforts."



