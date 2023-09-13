Denmark provides military aid to Ukraine worth $833 million

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) Denmark announced on Tuesday evening that it had provided a military aid package to Ukraine worth $833 million.



The Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement that recent military aid to Ukraine is worth at least 5.8 billion Danish kroner ($833 million), and includes “tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft guns.”



It is planned that the amount will be provided in three installments, distributed over 4.3 billion kroner in 2023, 1.4 billion kroner in 2024, and 52 million kroner in 2025, according to the statement.



The current aid is the largest donation package provided by Denmark to Ukraine since Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.​​​​​​



The Danish government announced last March that it would establish a fund worth 7 billion kroner (about one billion and 18 million dollars) to help Ukraine this year.



Denmark, along with the Netherlands, is also leading international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots and aircraft support and maintenance crews, to enable Kiev to obtain American F-16 fighters.



