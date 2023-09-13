Congestion after the Israeli army dispersed a demonstration in Gaza

(MENAFN- Hip Hop-24) A number of Palestinians suffocated, on Tuesday evening, as a result of the Israeli army firing tear gas canisters to disperse a demonstration near the separation fence, east of Gaza City.



Anadolu correspondent, quoting medical sources, reported that a number of young Palestinians “suffered from suffocation as a result of the Israeli army firing tear gas canisters at a demonstration organized near the fence separating Gaza City and Israel.”



According to the reporter, the demonstrators, in return, fired firecrackers and sound bombs near the fence, and lit used car tires.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the incident near the separation fence.



The demonstration comes against the backdrop of a call launched by Palestinian youth, via social media, in rejection of the Israeli government’s decisions against prisoners.



The Minister of National Security and leader of the far-right "Jewish Power" party, Itamar Ben Gvir, called on the Security Council of Ministers, at the beginning of this September, to "impose restrictions on Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons."



The restrictions presented by Ben Gvir included “reducing the visit of prisoners from the West Bank to one visit every two months, instead of one visit every month.”



Last week, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (official) said that the security services opposed Ben Gvir’s decision.



The number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons is about 5,100, including 32 female prisoners, 165 children, and more than 1,200 administrative detainees, according to institutions specialized in prisoner affairs.



