Assam Govt Likely To Attract Rs 40,000 Crore Investment In Semiconductor Industry

Guwahati, Sept 12 (KNN) The Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state is likely to attract investment worth Rs 40,000 crore in the semiconductor industry soon.

“We are competing with three states including Gujarat and Odisha and are hopeful of making a breakthrough," he said.







As per reports, the state government has approved Assam Electronics Policy 2023 for attracting future investments in the sector. Earlier, the Assam cabhad approved productivity linked incentives for the industry.

CM Sarma added that the advanced states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha have announced a policy for semiconductors.

“We have announced a policy where there will be a capital investment subsidy. With our new production-linked incentive policy, Assam will soon attract investments to manufacture semiconductors in the state," he said.

The chief minister further said,“We have some positive vibes. Due to clean and pure water of river Brahmaputra, many industrialists have evinced interest.”

(KNN Bureau)