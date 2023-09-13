India, Saudi Arabia Decide To Partner In Defence Manufacturing

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) India and Saudi Arabia both are interested to start joint collaboration in defence manufacturing and the two sides are also exploring the possibility of taking joint exercise to other domains, said a Ministry of External Affairs official.

In response to a query put forward by ANI on India-Saudi defence cooperation, MEA Secretary (CPV and OIA) Ausaf Sayeed, said,“I am happy to share with you that during this visit as many as eight agreements have been signed.”







Addressing a special media briefing, Sayeed said,“We have an ongoing defence cooperation which is going on very well. We already had two rounds of the joint naval exercises. We are now exploring the possibility of taking these joint exercises to other domains other than the naval.”

Answering ANI's query, he added,“Other important aspect is the joint collaboration in terms of defence manufacturing. This is something which both sides are keen about.”

“The Saudi side also has an inbuilt local manufacturing foin their Vision 2030 and our companies have also shown interest in showing their capabilities, depending on the needs and capabilities matching the both sides,” he elaborated.

Recalling PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019, he said that“an agreement was signed on defence cooperation in the manufacturing sector.”

“We would expect more such exercises and more involvement of Saudis in bilateral and multilateral exercises,” Sayeed said.

(KNN Bureau)