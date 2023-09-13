National Level Handloom Expo Underway In Bhubaneswar Till Oct 8

Bhubaneswar, Sept 12 (KNN) The 20th edition of the national level handloom exhibition was inaugurated by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department's Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Handloom Exhibition is being organised by Boyanika and is being sponsored by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, Odisha govt.







The exhibition will enable the weavers of Odisha to interact and exchange their skills with the handloom producing organizations from other states.

As many as 170 leading handlooms producing organizations, corporations and cooperative societies from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Puducherry and Odisha have set up their stalls at the exhibition.

“The expo will facilitate sustainable livelihood to the weavers of different parts of the country as well as Odisha by providing a common platform for marketing their handloom products,” said the official.

As per reports, eminent sculpture Sudarshan Sahoo, Boyanika Managing Director Pranati Chhotray and Boyanika president Prakash Chandra Meher among others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The handloom exhibition is open from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm every day and will continue till October 8.

(KNN Bureau)