Automakers Should Enhance Efforts To Reduce Carbon Emissions: Pm Modi

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the need of the hour is to develop a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable and in harmony with the environment.

Addressing the 63rd annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) through a video message, the prime minister said that the automakers should foon enhancing the efforts to reduce carbon emissions.







"The Indian auto industry's efforts towards decarbonisation through the introduction of vehicles with a wide range of powertrain technologies is noteworthy. Today, we have vehicles running on multiple alternative technologies like Ethanol, Flex-fuel, CNG, Bio-CNG, Hybrid Electric, Electric and Hydrogen. There is a need to continue and enhance such concerted efforts for reducing both carbon emissions and our country's dependence on oil imports," he said.

PM Modi added that India's auto industry has been both a catalyst as well as a beneficiary in its value-creation cycle. It has created employment for crores of people and contributed to the country's economic growth.

“At the same time, the industry has also benefitted from the demand created due to economic growth,” he said.

India has committed to reducing the carbon emissions intensity of its gross domestic product (GDP) by 45 per cent by 2030 and hitting zerocarbon emission by 2070.

