India Plans To Liberalise Fdi Norms In Space Sector: Dpiit Secy

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) The central government is working towards easing foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in the space sector to lure foreign companies, said Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh

Kumar Singh on Monday.

Highlighting the scope for Saudi Arabian companies to invest in

India, he underlined different sectors such as aviation, pharma, bulk drugs, renewable energy, food processing and agrti-tech







“There is tremendscope for collaboration... such as in artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, automation and space, where we are looking to further liberalise our foreign direct investment norms to bring in private sector and foreign investment in our space sector,” Singh said.

Presently FDI in space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of satellites establishment and operations through government route only.



He added that several Saudi Arabian companies have invested in Indian wind and solar energy sectors.



“We look forward for collaboratively working with you,” he said, adding there is also tremendscope for collaboration between Saudi Arabian military industry and make in India campaign, which can enableto work” on joint collaboration on defence projects of mutual interest.



The secretary also sought investments in areas such as bulk drug parks and food processing sector.

(KNN Bureau)