Gst E-Invoice System Sets 30-Day Deadline For Reporting Invoices For Large Taxpayers

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) Starting fr0m November 1, 2023, the GST e-invoice system will implement a 30-day deadline for the submission of invoices on e-invoice portal.

This revised timeframe will be applicable to taxpayers whose total annual turnover is Rs 100 crore or higher.

Under the updated advisory by the National Informatics Centre, taxpayers falling into this category will no longer be permitted to report invoices that are older than 30 days from the date of reporting. This restriction encompasses all document types for which Invoice Reference Numbers (IRNs) are required.

Additionally, the 30-day time limit now also encompasses credit and debit notes, requiring them to be reported within 30 days from their issuance date. This implies that invoices and associated documents, including credit and debit notes, must be promptly reported to adhere to the updated regulation.

The e-invoice system is for a GST-registered person to upload all the B2B invoices to the Invoice Registration Portal. This development comes as part of ongoing efforts by the GST Authority to refine and strengthen the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, ensuring transparency and accuracy in reporting while simplifying tax compliance for businesses.

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner with AMRG & Associates said,“The GST ecosystem will set a 30-day reporting deadline for invoices on the E-invoicing portal. The new rule would apply to large taxpayers with a threshold revenue of Rs 100 crores and above.

(KNN Bureau)