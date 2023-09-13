Playing Video Games Improves These Aspects Of Daily Life

By Joseph Staples // SWNS

Three in four mobile gamers swear video games have improved their lives.

A recent survey of 2,000 American gamers revealed how video games are more than just pastimes - 72% of respondents attested to the positive impact of video games on variaspects of their daily lives.

Many credit games for enhancing relaxation (68%), improving problem-solving skills (67%), sharpening critical thinking (62%) and better hand-eye coordination (61%).





Respondents also claimed video games have helped them advance skills, such as cooperating with others (38%), playing certain sports (19%) and driving (17%).

More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents could feel their moods change when playing video games, as well. Of them, 51% feel more relaxed, 27% feel happier and 19% feel sharper.

Commissioned by mobile game Solitarie Grand Harvest , and conducted by OnePoll, the study also found a distinct correlation in what games you play and what your personality is like.

Respondents were asked to identify which personality trait they identify with most: agreeableness (friendly, compassionate and trusting), openness (inventive, curiand open to new ideas), conscientiousness (efficient, organized and self-disciplined), extraversion (outgoing, energetic and action-oriented) or neuroticism (sensitive, nervand emotion-driven).

Respondents were then asked what device they prefer to play video games on: with nearly one third of mobile gamers found to have“agreeable” personalities.

"Research reinforces video games are far more than entertainment; they're a powerful force for personal growth and positive change,” said Amir Coifman, general manager of Solitaire Grand Harvest.“Our goal is to meticulously craft immersive experiences to offer relaxation, challenge problem-solving skills and foster community, allowing players to become better versions of themselves.”

Over half of those surveyed (57%) consider themselves to be“gamers”, and many mobile gamers felt especially passionate about how their iOS or Android devices stack up against traditional gaming platforms.

While Gen Z Americans were most likely to game on iOS (58%) - more than any other generation (millennials 41%, Gen X 33% and baby boomers 29%) - they were also found to play on Android the least of any generation (28%).

Two in three people who primarily use their phone to play video games believe their platforms should be considered“just as” or even“more” legitimate than playing video games on consoles or computers.

Mobile gamers were also found to be organized (66%), arrive early to meetings and events (51%) and more efficient than inefficient throughout the day (71%).

"The way we play holds the power to uplift our spirits and enhance our interactions with the world around us, creating a remarkable positive influence on our lives,” continued Coifman.

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who play video games was commissioned by Playtika between August 23 and August 28 , 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).