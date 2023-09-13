Introducing Hannah Pitts: The Catalyst Center's Newest Addition To Their Esteemed Therapy Team

With 10 years in trauma care and expertise in EMDR & Brainspotting, Hannah Pitts is a pivotal addition to our therapy team at the Catalyst Center.

