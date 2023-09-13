Orcoda Signs Agreement With Koala Cars For Orcoda Connect Trial

ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT - Ease to book a vehicle, sign agreement and make payment via app

ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT - one app to book, pay, locate, open and start a vehicle

ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT - keyless entry to multiple car manufacturers

New technology release of ORCODA CONNECT is an innovative mobile application with a simplified all-in-one service for car rental providers and their customers.

ORCODA (ASX:ODA)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ORCODA , a leading provider of innovative fleet management solutions, has signed an agreement with S & N Bennett Investments Pty Ltd the owners of Koala Cars , one of Australia's premier car rental providers. The collaboration will kick off with a six-week trial of ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT , an innovative mobile application designed to provide a simplified fully digital all-in-one service to book a car, make payments, sign customer agreements, locate the vehicle, open and start the vehicle from within the App, This will undoubtedly improve operational efficiency for their fleet, save on administration costs and enhance the overall customer experience, as well as optimise vehicle utilisation.

ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT offers advanced features for truly digital fleet management, including real-time vehicle tracking, immobilisation, maintenance scheduling, automated check-in/check-out processes, smart contracts, blockchain capability, and customisable reporting. The trial with Koala Cars represents a significant milestone in the evolution of ORCODA's technology, that could see ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT integrated across Koala Cars' extensive fleet of over 1,000 vehicles.

Geoff Jamieson, Managing Director of ORCODA, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Koala Cars for this trial of ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT. The car rental, long term rental and car sharing markets in Australia, and internationally, are vast and dynamic. This trial could be the start of something significant for both our organisations, and we are excited about the potential for growth and innovation that it brings."

Steve Bennett, Director of Koala Cars, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT is a fantastic application that we believe will helpoptimise and manage our extensive car rental fleet effectively. We look forward to evaluating its performance during the trial and then broader implementation across our fleet. Furthermore, I believe that ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT will have widespread appeal to many other rental car operators seeking to enhance their operations."

About ORCODA:

ORCODA (ASX:ODA) is a leading provider of fleet management solutions that empowers businesses to achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced customer satisfaction. The company's innovative software applications, including ORCODA RENTAL CONNECT, help organisations streamline their operations and maximise the potential of their vehicle fleets.

About Koala Cars:

Koala Cars is a prominent car rental service provider in Australia, offering a wide range of vehicles for short and long-term rentals, as well as flexible long-term plans. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, Koala Cars has established itself as a trusted name in the Australian automotive industry.

Statistics on the Car Rental Market (Source: Statistica):

.Car rentals in Australia are projected to generate revenue of US$1.29 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2% from 2023 to 2027.

.The number of car rental users in Australia is expected to reach 3.3 million by 2027, with an average spend of US$430 per user.

.Approximately 80% of car rental revenue in Australia is generated through online sales.

.In the USA, the car rental industry generates revenue of US$29 billion.

Susan Dobell

Orcoda

+61 404 988 860

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube