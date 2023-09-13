Block Listing Interim Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 13 September 2023
| Name of applicant:
| Mothercare plc
| Name of scheme:
| The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)
| Period of return:
| From:
| 12 March 2023
| To:
| 12 September 2023
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previreturn:
| 23,356,329
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
| 0
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
| 0
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 23,356,329
| Name of contact:
| Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
| Telephone number of contact:
| 01923 206186
MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107058791
