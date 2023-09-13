Air-Based Foods Market Projected To Hit Us$ 100 Million By 2033 X Herald

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Air-based Foods Market Study:



The global air-based foods market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.7% through 2032.

In the short term, air-based foods will experience rapid adoption in North America and Europe.

In the mid and long term, air-based foods will experience broader acceptance across several geographical regions. Although, the primary goal of developing air-based foods was to feed humans in space, aqua feed will dominate the market by end use in the introductory phase.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent air-based food manufacturers are Kiverdi, Solar Foods, Deep Branch Biotech, Novonutrients, Calysta, and Air Co.

Leading manufacturers of air-based food products use sustainable technologies and end-user-specific optimization techniques. As air-based protein does not require fertile soil for its processing, key manufacturers are concentrating on developing innovative product designs to address the challenges with product placement in harsh operating environments such as desert areas.

Robust R&D in the field is creating the best strategies, layouts, and approaches for turning carbon dioxide into protein, which can then be used to produce foods such as artificial meat, protein supplements etc.



In September 2019, Solar Foods entered into an agreement with Fazer to develop products using Solein, which can then be used in future products such as lab-grown meat or already-existing plant-based products. In January 2020, A US$ 32 million investment venture for Air Protein, a firm that uses fermentation to create a meat substitute out of components in the air, was organized by ADM Ventures, Barclays, and GV (previously Google Ventures).

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air-based foods positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key players in the Air-based Foods Market



Air Protein (Kiverdi)

Solar Foods

Calysta

Novonutrients

Deepbranch Air Company

What Difficulty Might Air-based Food Producers Face?

“Low Acceptance of Novel Food Products among Population Can Limit Market Growth”

There are mixed sentiments of consumers in terms of acceptance when it comes to any new product with such innovative food technology. Explorers are open to new offerings; however, establishing a brand identity is of prime importance to increase penetration amongst conserved consumers. Consumers may find air-based food less appealing if they think of it as a research lab food rather than regular food.

Another challenge for novel food manufacturers is stringent government regulations. As the food industry becomes more globally interconnected, political and regulatory elements are becoming more and more important.

Accelerated integration of global markets and rising number of international joint ventures lead to international legislations, influencing the food companies, especially novel food and novel food ingredients. This could affect the product launch dates of air-based foods in the market.

Segmentation of Air-based Foods Industry Research:

By Product Type :



Protein Sugar

By End Use :



Aqua Feed

Animal Feed Human Food

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Air-based Foods include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Air-based Foods Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Air-based Foods market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Air-based Foods market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Air-based Foods market size?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: