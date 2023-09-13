Biodegradable Packaging Material Market Set To Exceed Us$ 169 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The global fight against harmful packaging materials made of plastic and other harmful components, as well as increased demand for sustainable packaging in a variety of industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc., are the main causes of the market demand for biodegradable packaging materials' 1.3X increase.

“Increasing growth of the e-commerce sector and popular trends of online grocery shopping is opening new avenues of growth for players in the biodegradable packaging material market. Purchasing decisions of environment-consciconsumers are greatly influenced by sustainable packaging materials, which may create high demand for biodegradable packaging solutions in the coming future. Stakeholders in the biodegradable packaging material market are shifting their foon the dynamic trends in the e-commerce sector while adopting their future business strategies,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The Fact.MR report further states that, among all the leading end-user industries in the biodegradable packaging material market, food & beverage industry is expected to account for more than 30% of the total market share throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for packaged food products, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat meals is reflected in supermarket shelves. Leading players in the biodegradable packaging material market are introducing biodegradable packaging films, trays, and bags to further improve the fresh food experience for consumers while offering numerenvironmental benefits.

Competitive landscape:

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Varimarketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of eye-catching biodegradable packaging materials comprising of better functionalities and variants.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of biodegradable packaging materials positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Smurfit Kappa in 2021 launched a new range of eBottle packaging solutions for the growing online beverage market. This range is more sustainable made from recyclable raw material and is customizable according to bottle shapes and sizes. The company also offers a range of automated solutions that helps in the optimization of packaging processes. Amcor Limited in 2021 , announced that its team has created more sustainable packaging solutions for butter and margarine, which is made entirely from paper. The paper wrapper is 38% lighter than aluminium and paper packaging and reduces carbon footprint by 81% , thus, helping consumers meet sustainability goals.

Global Biodegradable packaging materials Market by Category:

· By Material Type :



Paper and Paperboards



Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard



Bleached Paperboard



Molded Fiber Pulp Paperboard

Recycled Paper Paperboard

Plastic



Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)



Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)



Starch Based Plastic



Fossil Based Polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Jute Wood

· By Application :



Trays

Bags

Boxes

Clamshells

Films Pouches

· By End-Use Industries :



Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry Consumer Goods Industry

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania MEA

